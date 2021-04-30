Downtown goes “Back to the Bricks” with return of shopping event

“Back to the Bricks,” hosted by the Vicksburg Main Street Program, was held Thursday evening to encourage residents to return to the Downtown District to shop and visit local businesses.

The event included specials at local businesses downtown, live music and refreshments.

“We had a really good crowd and we were very pleased with it,” Vicksburg Main Street Program Executive Director Kim Hopkins said. “The music was good and the weather held out. It was a lot of fun. I think everyone enjoyed getting out and getting downtown and enjoyed visiting with the merchants they hadn’t seen in a long time. A lot of people were dining. We thought it turned out to be a really great event.”

