May 4, 2021

  • 68°

Photo Gallery: downed trees, limbs and powerlines after severe weather

By Staff Reports

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

While the National Weather Service is still assessing the storm that swept through Warren County mid-afternoon Tuesday, Meteorologist Eric Carpenter said that widespread damaging straight-line winds are to blame for downed trees, limbs and powerlines throughout the area.

Carpenter said while the tornado warning will remain in effect through 6 p.m., Warren County will experience some lingering rain throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening.

Print Article