Photo Gallery: downed trees, limbs and powerlines after severe weather
While the National Weather Service is still assessing the storm that swept through Warren County mid-afternoon Tuesday, Meteorologist Eric Carpenter said that widespread damaging straight-line winds are to blame for downed trees, limbs and powerlines throughout the area.
Carpenter said while the tornado warning will remain in effect through 6 p.m., Warren County will experience some lingering rain throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening.
Multiple households without power amidst severe weather
According to Entergy Customer Service Representative, over 9,000 people are without power amidst severe thunderstorms and high winds Tuesday. Warren... read more