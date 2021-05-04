Warren County under severe thunderstorm warning

The National Weather Service has placed a severe thunderstorm warning on Warren County from 1:37 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The county is also under a tornado watch until 6 p.m.

In addition to the risks of tornados, National Weather Service Meteorologist Latrice Maxie said there is also the possibility of hail and strong winds.

Maxie said if a warning for a tornado or severe weather is issued, take cover immediately. Make sure you have a way of receiving updated reports and know where you are on the map. This will allow you to know what parts of the county may be affected by a warning.