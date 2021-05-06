Cecil Cameron passed away on April 30 at his home. He was 72.

He is survived by one daughter, Lisa Calvin of Vicksburg; three sisters, Shirley Henry and his twin, Cecilia Cole both of Vicksburg and Delores Wells of Los Angeles, California; one brother, Robert L. Cameron of Vicksburg; one aunt, Clara Clinton of St. Louis, Missouri; a special friend, Maline Harris; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on May 8 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Minister Bettye W. Oliver officiating. Visitation will be held today at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.