TAKING AIM: In this file photo, Counselor Justin Ehrgott teaches camper Matthew Grogan archery at Camp Silvercloud held at Warner-Tully Memorial YMCA Camp.

Let the fun begin: Community offers multiple summer camp options

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The end of the school year is fast approaching and what could be more fun than participating in summer camp.

Last year, many of the annual events that kids enjoy participating in were canceled due to COVID. But with cases declining, let the fun begin.

Listed below are some of the local camps that will be available.

 

• Good Shepherd Kids Summer Camp

Kindergarten/5-12

8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; June 1 – Aug. 5

Good Shepherd Community Center, 629 Cherry St.

Activities include field trips, creative reading, increased comprehension and art and crafts

$125 per week, $200 bi-weekly or $400 monthly

Certificates welcome

For more information, call 601-636-7687

 

• “Southern Exposure Summer Camp”

Ages 4-13

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; June 7 – July 30

Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation, 1302 Adams St.

Activities include art, gardening, music, manners, and other camp-like games and activities.

Registration is $100 per child for each week, which includes a $25 non-refundable deposit, all supplies and a daily snack. Campers are asked to bring their own lunch.

For more information, call the Southern Cultural Heritage Center at 601-631-2997.

 

• Warner Tully YMCA camp

Located at 5184 Y-Camp Road in Port Gibson, Warner Tully is a traditional overnight summer camp for boys and girls. The normal daily routine includes three meals in the dining hall, a morning and evening devotional, skill activities that includes canoeing, archery, free swims, camp wide activities like the Mud Slide, and special events like the Warner-Tully Magic Campfire. For more information, call 601-638-1071.

 

• Tara Wildlife Summer Youth Camps

Located at 6791 Eagle Lake Shore Road, Tara’s summer youth camps are geared toward educating children in outdoor skills, safety and developing an appreciation of natural resources. Activities include cookouts, campfires, hunter safety, fishing, field games, swimming, archery and canoeing. For more information, call 601-279-4261, email tara@tarawildlife.com or visit www.tarawildlife.com/camps/summer-youth-camps/.

 

The Vicksburg Warren School District will be offering free camps for their students. Transportation will be offered. For more information, visit www.vwsd.org/domain/31.

 • Camp Bridge

For any VWSD student.

8 a.m. – noon; June 7 – July 15 at Sherman / Warren Central Intermediate School

The camp is designed to work with students individually and in small groups to strengthen academic gaps and prepare them to successfully enter the new school year. For students that have already met promotion requirements, Camp Bridge will help students get a jump-start on Math, English Language Arts, and Science content for the upcoming school year. Camp Bridge will allow students with disabilities access to Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE), and will allow students who speak English as a second language an opportunity to expand their learning in the areas of Reading, Writing, Speaking and Listening.

• Camp Achieve/virtual and in-person offerings

For grades 8 – 12

8 a.m. – noon; beginning June 7

Camp Achieve will provide engaging activities, opportunities for enrichment, and remediation by offering credit recovery, new credit, and jump-start classes. Camp Achieve offers opportunities for students to recover credit for up to two failed courses, earn up to two new credits, determine readiness and preparedness for Algebra I, Geometry, Algebra III, US History, English II and Biology, and more.

