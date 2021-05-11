Vicksburg woman charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Makayla Harris, 22, of Vicksburg was taken into custody on May 6 at 8:53 p.m. at her residence after Vicksburg Police Department officers received complaints of drug activity in the area. After executing a search warrant on her residence, approximately 330 grams of marijuana was seized, along with $2,987 in currency. Charged with one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Harris appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on May 7, where she received a $35,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
