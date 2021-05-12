May 12, 2021

  • 61°

Who’s Hot

By Staff Reports

Published 7:55 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Hinds Community College baseball player Vantrel Reed, a former Warren Central star, went 4-for-9 with three doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored in two MACCC playoff wins over Jones College on Saturday.

Hinds will play Pearl River Community College in the first round of the NJCAA Region 23 tournament Monday, May 17, at Pearl River.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Have you received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles