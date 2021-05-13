Crime: Officers respond to burglary, theft of vehicle

On Monday at 6:56 a.m. officers responded to Cannon Honda, 2057 North Frontage Road, in reference to an earlier burglary. The complainant stated that when he arrived at work he discovered a window shattered and an office had been ransacked. A safe had been pried open and $5,500 dollars was stolen. A black 2015 Nissan Murano was also missing from the shop area.

