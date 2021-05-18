David Wayne Cummins left this world for a better home on May 15 at the age of 66. He was surrounded by family.

He was born in Jackson on September 17, 1954 to Ellis and Ruth Cummins. He moved to Vicksburg as a teenager and graduated from Cooper High School. He then attended Hinds Community College. He was employed at Tyson for 30+ years.

Wayne was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending Ole Miss football games with family and friends. He touched many lives, and he will be missed immensely.

He was preceded in death by his father Ellis Cummins; his brother, Don Cummins, and his daughter Angela Shiers.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Deborah; his mother, Ruth Cummins; brother, Randy Cummins; son, Jason Cummins (Glynda); daughters, Kristy Brewer (Billy), Julie Haynes (Larime), Stacy Hartley (Larry). He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 6 great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jason Cummins, Billy Brewer, Larry Hartley, Alan Atwood, David Atwood, Elvin Westcott, Stacie Hill, and John Pittman. Honorary pallbearers include Miller and David Kinstley and members of Atwood and Singletary Hunting Clubs.

Services will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home on Thursday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev Tommy Presson officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service. Burial will follow service at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital or Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society.