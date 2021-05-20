May 20, 2021

  • 75°
Cedar Grove is on the market again, with an asking price of $950,000 (Photo by Terri Frazier)

Historic Cedar Grove Mansion on the market

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 3:59 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

Although repairs were underway, the current owners of the Cedar Grove Mansion have decided to put the historic home on the market.

On Sept. 21, 2020, the THEP Corporation, which lists Thomas Hughes as the registered agent, purchased the Bed and Breakfast from 2200 Oak Street LLC, a subsidiary of Pride Hospitality.

After the sale of the home, it was immediately closed to the public.

Employees of the Bed and Breakfast were left without a job, and a couple who had booked the home for their wedding were left with no venue.

Fortunately, the couple was refunded their deposit, with an additional $500.

Since being closed, Re/Max Excellence listing agent for Cedar Grove David Mitchell said Hughes, who did not respond to request for comment, has replaced all of the roofs of the structures on the property and painted all the exterior of the buildings.

“He had also begun some renovation work,” Mitchell said.

In an earlier article that ran in the Vicksburg Post following the sale to the THEP Corporation, Pride Hospitality President Mark Zipperer had said the hotel and hospitality industry had been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and as a Bed and Breakfast, this meant Cedar Grove, also suffered.

Cedar Grove was built by John Klein, who was a wealthy entrepreneur. Construction began on the home in 1840 and it was to be a wedding gift for Klein’s fiancée, Elizabeth Bartley Day.

In The Post’s September 2020 story, a spokesman for Hughes, who is a Vicksburg native, said the family was direct descendants of the Klein family.

Mitchell said Cedar Grove is the most significant historic property in Vicksburg, “Because of its age its scale and its architectural features and location.”

In 1960, the Vicksburg Theatre Guild purchased the home, saving it from demise.

The Guild continued to use the home for productions until they sold it to Herbert and Terry Kinsman in 1981.

The Kinsmans transformed the home into a Bed and Breakfast and began hosting guests in 1982.

The home later sold to Ted Mackey.

In 2003, Mackey sold Cedar Grove to GPS Investment based in Natchez, who then sold it to 2200 Oak Street LLC.

Cedar Grove is listed at $950,000. The house, which has 20 bedrooms, 20 full baths and is 20,000 square feet, sits on approximately four acres in the Vicksburg Garden District.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you going to continue wearing your mask?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles