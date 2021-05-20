May 20, 2021

Kenya Willette Cooper

By Staff Reports

Published 3:38 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

Kenya Willette Cooper passed away on May 18 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. She was 46. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 23 at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Casey D. Fisher officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, May 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. with family present from 3 to 5 p.m.

