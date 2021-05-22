Tallulah Academy pitcher Dee Morgan was one of six players from the team selected to the MAIS All-Class 1A baseball team.

Other Trojans that made the All-Class 1A team were catcher Kayne Romero, pitcher Marsh Wood, infielders Todd Etheridge and Jacob Martin, and outfielder Paul Michael Machen.

Tallulah’s Kelvin Newton was the Class 1A Coach of the Year.