Battle of the Brains awards $10,000 to Warren County students in final round

Monday night, the Battle of the Brains concluded when the kids from Beechwood and Warren Central Intermediate battled it out with each other in the first division of competition. Beechwood consisted of Coach Sherra Barnes and students Sydney Cooley, Samantha Bailey, Isabella Romero and Hallie Hendrix. Warren Central Intermediate was led by Crystal Jackson and her students were Patrick Bowman, Braylan Davis, Mohamed Shaibi and Ke’Marrion Shepard. Warren Central Intermediate took the points and walked away with the trophy. A prize of $2,500 was split between the two teams and a trophy was given to the winning team.

Division two then took the stage to show what they had to offer. South Park was led by Shanique Hampton and consisted of Essence Perry, Alyssa Clemts, Braddy Parson, and Kenzlie Pierce. Bowmar was led by Magen Westcott and consisted of Nick Lee, Olivia Busby, Heer Patel and Carrie Smith. Bowmar Elementary took points in this one and got the trophy. A prize of $2,500 was split between the two teams and a trophy was given to the winning team.

Division three was battle between The Academy of Innovation led by Samantha Sugars and consisted of Henry Cooper, Gracie Summers, Teagan Stewart and Samuel Ross. St. Aloysius Jr., led by Stacie Lambiotte, had her team ready and they consisted of Samantha Edwards, Teresa Wilson, Corbin Burroughs and Joshua Kitchens. The Academy of Innovation eased by over St. Aloysius and took the trophy home. A prize of $2,500 was split between the two teams and a trophy was given to the winning team. Local high schools finally got to join in on the action when Vicksburg High School, led by Coach Troy Stewart, faced off with Dawn Meeks’ St. Aloysius High School team. Vicksburg consisted of Trevor Robinson, Aisha Williams and Luke Larson. Larson, a St. Aloysius student, stepped in to help fill the Vicksburg team. St. Aloysius consisted of Logan Young, Rachel Dahl, Leah Larson and Anna Scott Geter. St. Aloysius used their brains and took the points over Vicksburg and got the trophy to take back to their school. A prize of $2,500 was split between the two teams and a trophy was given to the winning team.