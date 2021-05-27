Deborah “Debbie” Fowler passed away on May 23 at the age of 60. Daughter of the late Fred and Eleanor Smith, she was born on July 9, 1960, near Clemson, S.C. Debbie was a faithful and loving wife to Jimmy E. Fowler for 38 years, and a loving mother to her two daughters, Brandy and Brittany Fowler. She was a proud and steadfast member of Hawkins United Methodist Church since moving to Vicksburg from Clemson in 1983.

Debbie was truly an angel here on Earth. Debbie is survived by her husband and both daughters, as well as her two older sisters, Kathryn Overstreet and Patricia Duelfer. She was predeceased by her twin sister, Rebecca Rodgers. Deborah will be cremated and her remains will later be combined with those of her husband Jimmy upon his passing.

Visitation will be at Hawkins UMC, 3736 Halls Ferry Road, on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. until noon, followed by a memorial service immediately thereafter.

Memorials may be made to Hawkins UMC, 3736 Halls Ferry Road, Vicksburg, MS, or to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation. Polycystic kidney disease | PKD treatment research | PKD Foundation (pkdcure.org)