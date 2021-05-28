Downtown Vicksburg abuzz with swarm of bees

Downtown Vicksburg was abuzz Friday — literally — thanks to a swarm of bees that descended on the Merle Norman building, located at 1221 Washington Street.

The swarm was first noticed by building owner Sharon Robinson on Thursday evening when the bees entered the building through the wall and were buzzing around the chandeliers and ceiling medallions adorning the Merle Norman store.

“The Queen Bee is leaving, and so all the worker bees are in a tizzy,” Robinson said. “I can’t believe it, but we’ve got honey at Merle Norman.”

Merle Norman employee Dixie Ellis described the swarm as a “cloud of bees.”

“They were everywhere in the store, and towards the evening, they started to pile up,” Ellis said. “I think (the beekeeper) said it was around 15,000 bees in this swarm.”

On Friday, Robinson called local beekeeper Crorey Lawton, of Company Bee Honeybee Removals.

By noon, Lawton and his team had removed four boxes of bees and counting. He had to climb nearly 25 feet up a ladder to reach them, brush the bees into a plastic box and bring them to his truck bed.

This is the second bee swarm sighting in the last couple weeks; previously, a swarm of honeybees was spotted near a tree at the Watermark building downtown.

