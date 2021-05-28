Warren County drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site closing June 16

Warren County’s drive-thru coronavirus vaccine site will close on June 16, Emergency Management Director John Elfer announced Friday morning.

The site, located at the Uptown Mall on Pemberton Square Boulevard, has served more than 30,000 people since it was established on Feb. 1. The decision to close this site came after Warren County officials reported a decrease in people lining up to get the vaccine, and the Board of Supervisors moved to scale back the site’s hours of operation to one day a week.

Initially, 400 doses of the vaccine were administered three days each week. By March, the site was administering as many as 800 doses each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

A total of 31,690 people in Warren County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to Elfer — equivalent to 70 percent of Warren County’s population.

When the Vicksburg site was established, it was the first hybrid site established in the state. Since then, officials said, it served as a model for the rest of the state.

A hybrid site is one that is managed by state health officials but is staffed with local medical volunteers. The site is also supported by the Warren County EMA, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Fire, Vicksburg Police Department, Vicksburg Fire Department and the Mississippi National Guard.

“If you are still considering receiving a vaccination, there are other options in the Vicksburg area,” a social media post from the Warren County Emergency Management Agency read.

Other places to receive a coronavirus vaccine include:

Kroger Pharmacy (601-630-4003) 3408 Pemberton Square Blvd.

Walgreens (601-661-9340) 3341 Halls Ferry Rd.

Walgreens (601-661-5856) 2310 Clay St.

Medical Associates (601-262-1000) Fridays only, 9:30am-11:30am

Mission Primary Care (601-636-1050) 1901 Mission 66, please call

CVS (601-661-9652) 1435 N. Frontage Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy (601-638-9202) 2150 Iowa Blvd.

The Mississippi State Department of Health website also lists additional places offering vaccinations.

“We would like to thank all of our volunteers for the outstanding job they have done at our vaccination site,” the post read. “Our volunteers have been very loyal and committed to this endeavor and they deserve so much more than just a thank you. From the Warren County Emergency Management Agency, we truly appreciate you more than you will ever know, we could not have done this without each and every one of you.”

In addition to the volunteers, Warren County EMA also thanked the “many churches, restaurants and individuals” who provided meals for volunteers.

“The community came together, the aldermen, supervisors,” Elfer said. “Everybody worked together, and that’s the reason the vaccine site was so successful. We had a great team.”