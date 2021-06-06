Vicksburg National Military Park announces Junior Ranger Days

Vicksburg National Military Park’s Junior Ranger Camp is back in a new form: Junior Ranger Days.

Junior Ranger Days are all of the Junior Ranger Camp programming that participants typically expect in the park’s week-long camps, only spaced out into six different sessions once a week.

Programs are designed to expose area youth to Vicksburg National Military Park and the National Park Service through fun and educational activities.

“These activities aim to spark student’s interest in park history and natural and cultural resources, while showing them the value of having a National Park in their own backyard,” a release from the Military Park read.

All program sessions are free, but space is limited to 20 participants per session. Participants have the option to sign up for just one, or all program days.

All Junior Rangers must be between the ages of 8 and 12. Registration is required.

The application deadline is midnight on Wednesday, June 16. Participants will be selected via a lottery system. Chosen participants will be notified of their selection by Friday, June 18.

Consistent with CDC recommendations, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces. Masks are required for everyone on all forms of public transportation. All events will be outdoors and provide space for social distancing for participants. Additional details are available at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Please follow this link to explore more details and fill out the application form:

https://www.nps.gov/…/kidsyouth/junior-ranger-days.htm

The program schedule is as follows:

June 24 – The Civil War Garden with the Warren County Master Gardeners

July 1 – A Soldier’s Life for Me!

July 8 – Biology on the Battlefield

July 15 – A Sailor’s Life for Me!

July 22 – Recording the Landscape: Plein Air Watercolors on the Battlefield

July 29 – Ranger for a Day Search and Rescue Program

If there are any questions, please contact Park Ranger Taylor Hegler at taylor_hegler@nps.gov or (601) 636-0583 ext. 2969.