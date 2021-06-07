June 7, 2021

  • 73°

Bobbie J. Williams-Irving

By Staff Reports

Published 2:48 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

Bobbie J. Williams-Irving passed away on June 3, in Jackson, Miss. at the age of 71. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 12, at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Church Cemetery in Edwards, Miss. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Willis & Son’s Funeral Home in Jackson. There will also be a one-hour visitation prior to funeral services on Saturday at United MB Church in Edwards.

