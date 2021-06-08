Beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, John “Johnny” Wilson Ellis, passed away peacefully at his residence in Jackson, Miss. on Saturday, June 5. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Agnes Ellis Haywood (Stephen Haywood), two grandsons Mattox and Mason Haywood, and a brother George Ellis. Johnny was an Army veteran, owner of Ellis Pecan and Scrap Metal and a long-time member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Vicksburg where services will be held on Friday, with visitation at 10:30 a.m. and services at 11 a.m.

