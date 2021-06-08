June 8, 2021

Vicksburg woman arrested for credit card fraud

By Anna Guizerix

A Vicksburg woman was arrested Monday on a charge of credit card fraud.

Daweesha Parson, 19, is accused of using the victim’s credit card to purchase items online without authorization.

She appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, before Judge Angela Carpenter and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $5,000 bond.

