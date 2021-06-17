June 17, 2021

Police investigating report of shots fired at hotel

By John Surratt

Published 7:43 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

Vicksburg police are trying to determine the series of events that led to shots being fired at a North Frontage Road hotel.

Police spokesman Lt. Johnnie Edwards said officers responding to the call of shots fired at the the Deluxe Inn, 2751 North Front Road, found no victim at the hotel.

“We’re trying to determine what happened and if we have a victim,” he said. “This is an ongoing investigation.”

 

  • Polls

