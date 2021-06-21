Miss Mississippi Parade moved to 5 p.m. Monday due to weather
The start time for the Miss Mississippi Parade, which will roll down Washington Street Monday evening, has been changed to 5 p.m.
Miss Mississippi Corporation executive director David Blackledge cited weather concerns as the reason for moving the parade time.
The parade was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.
