Mississippi State baseball pitcher Carlisle Koestler, a former Warren Central star, was named to the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll for having a grade point average above 3.00.
Koestler and the Bulldogs will play either Virginia or Texas in the College World Series Friday at 6 p.m. Mississippi State can advance to the CWS championship series with a victory.
