72-year-old Edwards man charged with one count of auto burglary

Eddie Griffin, 72 of Edwards, was arrested for burglary on Saturday night, June 26

Griffin was walking between Atwood Chevrolet and Kirk Ford at the time of the arrest after video footage of Griffin removing items from a vehicle in the parking lot was seen at the dealership.

Judge Penny Lawson set his bond at $25,000 on Monday in Vicksburg Municipal Court. His case has been handed over to Warren County Grand Jury.