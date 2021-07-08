Kevin Maurice Palmer passed away on June 28 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven, Miss. He was 37.

Funeral Services will be held for Palmer at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Casey Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 9, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.