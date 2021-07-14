July 14, 2021

Rigid generator stolen from Vicksburg residence

By Staff Reports

Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a call on Saturday night regarding residential burglary.

The victim reported that a Rigid generator had been stolen from his home.

The burglary occurred on the 800 block of National Street.

