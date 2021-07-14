July 14, 2021

Vicksburg Crime Report: Victim assaulted when asking for a car ride

By Staff Reports

Published 1:01 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Early Friday morning, the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the 600 block of Grove Street for a welfare concern.

The victim said he had asked a man from a car ride and then the subject assaulted him without a weapon.

The victim sustained a fractured eye socket and was transported to River Region Medical Center for care.

