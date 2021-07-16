July 17, 2021

Shots fired into home in Kings

By Ernest Bowker

Published 6:14 pm Friday, July 16, 2021

Vicksburg police are investigating after shots were fired into a home in the Kings community late Thursday night.

At 11:21 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a to a residence on Kings Drive in reference to shots being fired. The resident reported that an unknown suspect had fired a shot through the window of one of the bedrooms. There was a hole through the window and shattered glass on the floor.

No arrests have yet been made, and no further details were releasedby police. Anyone with information should call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

