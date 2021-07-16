Shots fired into home in Kings

Vicksburg police are investigating after shots were fired into a home in the Kings community late Thursday night.

At 11:21 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a to a residence on Kings Drive in reference to shots being fired. The resident reported that an unknown suspect had fired a shot through the window of one of the bedrooms. There was a hole through the window and shattered glass on the floor.

No arrests have yet been made, and no further details were releasedby police. Anyone with information should call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

