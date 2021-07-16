Vicksburg man arrested for possession of a weapon
A Vicksburg man was arrested Thursday night after officers with the Vicksburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division stopped his vehicle.
Jamarius Bell, 33, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. after officers stopped his vehicle on Court Street near Rosa A. Temple Drive.
Bell, a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of a Hi-Point .40-caliber handgun, according to VPD. He appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, where his bond was set at $25,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
