“Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.’” Proverbs 31:28-29

Patricia Elaine Lilly Hasselman, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on July 19 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Patricia, known by her family as Mama P, was born on July 1, 1946, in Holly Springs, Miss. She was the only child of Ralph Henry and Grace Morgan Lilly. She graduated from Holly Springs High School and was an honor student at Mississippi College, where she earned her B.S. in Education. Her career as a teacher of Mathematics spanned a period of over 40 years, during which she taught in multiple public-school districts in Mississippi. She was also a small-business owner and was involved in a variety of other business ventures throughout her lifetime.

“I’m reminded of your authentic faith, which first lived in your grandmother and mother. I’m sure that this faith is also inside you.” 2 Timothy 1:5

The primary hallmark of Mama P’s life was her strong, Christian faith. It was a distinguishing trait that she shared with her own parents and one that she successfully endeavored to develop in her children. She accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age and devoted her entire life to faithful service and participation as a visible expression of that love.

Possessing a true servant’s heart, Mama P faithfully cared for her husband and her family, working tirelessly to provide a stable and happy home. God blessed her dedicated service with three, wonderful grandchildren who were the absolute joy of her life.

Mama P is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Gerald “Big G” Hasselman; her son and daughter-in-law Jay and Lucy Hasselman; her daughter Ashley Hasselman; her daughter and son-in-law Grace and Kevin Massey; and her grandchildren Ann Morgan Hasselman, Ella Grace Massey and Taylor Elaine Massey. She is joined in her eternal home in heaven by her parents.

A celebration of Mama P’s life will be held on Friday, July 30, at First Baptist Church of Clinton, Miss., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made in her honor to the Patricia Hasselman Scholarship Fund at Mississippi College.