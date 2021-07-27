Barbara L. Hodge passed away on July 23 in Jackson, Miss. at the age of 57.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m. at United MB Church in Edwards, Miss. Visitation will be on Friday, July 30, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Willis & Sons Funeral Home and Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 10 a.m. to service time at United MB Church in Edwards.