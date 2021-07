Jo Anne Wilson passed away on July 20 at Merit Health River Region. She was 53.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Trollars Moore officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Church Cemetery in Edwards.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 30, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.