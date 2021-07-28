July 28, 2021

Gun stolen from unlocked vehicle in Vicksburg Sunday morning

By Staff Reports

Published 5:31 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a call on the 200 block of Meadowvale Drive on Sunday morning to take a report of a stolen handgun.

The Body Guard .380 handgun was reported stolen out of the glovebox of the victim’s Toyota Corolla. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

