July 28, 2021

  • 81°

Judy Lynn Newman

By Staff Reports

Published 10:30 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Judy Lynn Newman, 70 of Valley Park, Miss., died on Tuesday, July 27, at her home.
She was a graduate of Maben High School, attended Clark Junior College and Wood Junior College. She was a librarian in Oktibbeha County, owned and managed Christian Books and Music and worked at Family Medical Clinic and Trinity Pain Clinic.
Judy was a member of Valley Park Baptist Church where she taught Bible classes, served on various committees, served as a member of the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board and also served on numerous committees in the Sharkey-Issaquena Baptist Association. She was a member of the Auxiliary of Gideons International, where she served in various Camp offices and also served for several years as an officer on the Auxiliary State Officer Team and Leadership Team.

Services will be held at noon on Friday, July 30 at Valley Park Baptist Church in Valley Park with the Reverends Adrian Fairchild, Ken Rhodes, Ronald Purser and David Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. in Vicksburg and also on Friday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Burial will follow at Valley Park Cemetery under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Newman; daughter, Nicole Collins (Jeff Collins) of Vicksburg; son, James C. Newman, Jr. of Valley Park; grandchildren, Anisten Newman of Vicksburg, Andrew Collins of Vicksburg, Jessica Fairchilds (Lance) of Flowood; sister, Wendy Cook and brother, David Hamilton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Winford and Annie Mae Hamilton; brothers, Charles and Tommy  Hamilton.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Hamilton, Tim Hamilton, Rodney Cook, Kaleb Fulgham, Benjamin Hamilton, Keven Hamilton and Ty Cook. Honorary pallbearers will be James G. Newman, Rodney Porter, Billy Whitten, Charles Kerr, Scotty Evans, Larry Whitten and members of The Gideons International.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International of Vicksburg and Valley Park Baptist Church.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Should employers be allowed to require vaccinations for employees?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles