Pet of the Week: Chocolate Pit-Mix at the Vicksburg Animal Shelter

Do you love the outdoors and staying active? The Vicksburg Animal Shelter has the perfect best friend for you. This chocolate pit-mix loves to play in the yard and enjoy time outdoors. His ideal family will give him the love and attention he needs by playing fetch with him twice a day. He will be the best pup and love you tons if you also share in his love for the outdoors.

The Shelter can be reached at 601-636-6982.