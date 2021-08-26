Funeral services for Tyrone Robertson are to be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home with Reverend Luster Lacey officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, in the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings and social distancing guidelines required.

Tyrone Robertson passed away on Aug. 17 in his home following a brief illness. He was 30. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his father, Nathaniel Bailey of Eagle Lake, and his mother Betty Robertson of Vicksburg, stepmother, Patricia Bailey of Vicksburg, his brother Lawrence Jackson, II his four sisters Tamika Robertson, Darlene Jackson, Natasha Robertson, and Ebony Johnson all of Vicksburg, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.