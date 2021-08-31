City of Vicksburg holding public hearing on budget Thursday

Vicksburg residents will be able to give their opinions on the city’s fiscal 2022 budget at a public hearing Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Robert M. Walker Building, 1415 Walnut St.

According to the notice advertising the hearing, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen anticipate approving a $28 million budget. Under state law, the board must approve the budget by Sept. 15. The fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.

“I feel good about it,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. “I’m confident that we can balance a budget and give a raise and meet the expectation of the citizens to continue to provide the highest quality service with the least cost to the taxpayer.”

The proposed budget includes 5 percent across-the-board raises for police officers and firefighters and a 3 percent across-the-board raise for other city employees. Flaggs has said he plans to ask for a raise for himself and Aldermen Michael Mayfield and Alex Monsour, but has not given an amount.

The board’s last raise was in 2019, which increased the mayor’s salary from $103,417.60 per year to $106,520.12. The aldermen’s salaries went from $82,742.40 per year to $85,224.67.

“We’ve balanced the budget for the last eight years without raising taxes,” Flaggs said. “And we’re ought to continue doing it while I’m the mayor and continue providing the best quality service at the least cost to the taxpayer.”