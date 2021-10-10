The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Mad Scientist 5K

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) will open its gates for the community-wide Mad Scientist 5K on Saturday, Oct. 23. The event includes a 5K run and race walk, and a 1-mile children’s fun run, on the ERDC campus.

The race will begin at 8 a.m.

Online registration is available through Oct. 21 at https://raceroster.com/events/2021/51238/mad-

scientist-run.

Registration is $25 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run before Oct. 15. The cost increases to $30 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run after Oct. 15.

Packet pick-up for pre-registered racers will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the ERDC Visitors Center, which is just inside the main gate at 3909 Halls Ferry Road. Raceday registration and packet pick-up will also be available at the race site on Oct. 23, beginning at 7 a.m. at the ERDC Headquarters Building, which can

be accessed off Halls Ferry Road just past Bering Street.

Pickleball lessons

The new pickleball courts are open at Halls Ferry Park, and beginner lessons are being offered for those interested in learning the game.

Lessons will be offered Monday evenings and Saturday mornings through mid-October. The final Monday lesson will be held 11, from 6 to 7 p.m. The final Saturday lesson will go from 9 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 16. All lessons are free.

Spooky Sprint 5K

Vicksburg Catholic Schools will hold its Spooky Sprint 5K on Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Vicksburg.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. at the BancorpSouth parking lot, 820 South Street, and will feature a 5K run and race walk as well as a 1-mile children’s fun run. A Halloween carnival will also be held on the site.

The Spooky Sprint 5K is a lighthearted all-ages run with a Halloween theme. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, although it is not required.

Online registration is available at https://vicksburgcatholicschool.redpodium.com/2021-spooky-sprint. The registration fee is $35 for the 5K and $20 for the fun run, and includes a race T-shirt. Sponsorships are also available.