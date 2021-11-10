The Sweets-Easy gets sweet storefront in Downtown Vicksburg

When Barrett Scott and his wife Lauren opened The Sweets-Easy on Clay Street, customers had to navigate their way through the Vicksburg Apartment building kitchen in order to sample the bakery’s tasty treats.

But now that the couple has a storefront for the bakery, located at 801 Clay St., the only obstacle for patrons is deciding how many cookies to buy.

Having a storefront has made it easier for customers, Scott said, but it has also given The Sweets-Easy more visibility.

“It is definitely making us more noticeable for sure, and it has gotten much better since we have put lettering on the window. People can see what we are,” he said.

The Sweets-Easy opened in March and offers a variety of specialty cookies — most made with alcohol or inspired by classic cocktails. Scott said it adds to their fluffiness.

Cookies sold include white chocolate macadamia, Jameson chocolate chip, butterscotch pecan made with Wild Turkey whiskey, Oatmeal Raisin and the Honeysuckle Vodka Sugar cookie.

The customer favorite, however, is the Red Velvet cookie, Scott said.

“It is a Red Velvet cookie with white chocolate chips and a cream cheese topping,” he said, adding, a mixture of amaretto, chocolate liqueur and Red Velvet Bailey’s is used in the recipe.

“I have had people tell me I could open up a shop with just that cookie and I would be perfectly fine,” he said.

For safety reasons, The Sweets-Easy cookies are all individually wrapped.

“I know people are very health conscious with COVID and I think it gives them a little more peace of mind,” Scott said.

Individually wrapped cookies also allow separation for anyone with food allergies.

Scott said allergy precautions are observed in the kitchen, making sure there is no cross-contamination.

“My wife has dealt with food allergies before, friends have dealt with food allergies before, so that has been up front in my mindset when it comes to any food that we do,” he said.

While individual cookies are sold at The Sweets-Easy, Scott said they can also accommodate large orders.

“We have done orders up to 320 cookies and we could probably do much more than that,” he said.

Locals are not the only ones taking advantage of the confectionary. Scott said he has had orders shipped as far away as Colorado and Tennessee.

A woman from Michigan even called to have cookies delivered to her aunt, who lives in Vicksburg.

Scott does offer delivery services through Vicksburg Food Dash.

Hours of operation are 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Scott said he may extend the hours during the holidays and stay open later in the evening for those who may want to satisfy their sweet tooth after dinner.

“I joke when my friends hit me up for a cookie, it’s usually between 7 and 9 o’clock after they have had dinner and are looking for something sweet.”

Staying open later, Scott said, is what he feels sets The Sweets-Easy apart from other bakeries in town.

“It’s not just the morning crowd that wants something sweet. You may want something sweet after your lunch or after dinner or when you’re just walking around downtown. We provide for that crowd, too,” he said.

For catering inquiries, large orders or any order needed outside of regular business hours, customers can either reach Scoot through his Facebook page or by calling 901-896-8162.