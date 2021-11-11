Flora Beatrice Sweeney Hall

Published 9:54 am Thursday, November 11, 2021

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Flora Beatrice Sweeney Hall will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at Greater Grove Street M.B. Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home and at the church on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until the hour of service.

Hall passed away on Nov. 3 at Claiborne County Senior Care Nursing Facility in Port Gibson. She was 86.

More News

Vicksburg Marine gives Veterans Day special attention

Vicksburg faces Cleveland Central in first playoff game since 2008

St. Al’s Edwards, Eldridge earn invites to all-star meet

Octavius Lamar Zackery

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Will you get a COVID-19 Booster Shot?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...