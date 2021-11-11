Funeral services for Flora Beatrice Sweeney Hall will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at Greater Grove Street M.B. Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home and at the church on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until the hour of service.

Hall passed away on Nov. 3 at Claiborne County Senior Care Nursing Facility in Port Gibson. She was 86.