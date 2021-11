Funeral services for Freddie Rico Jones, 19, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Mt. Ollie M.B. Church, Egremont. Burial will be held at Cynthia-Diana Cemetery, Anguilla. Rev. Willie James Dorsey will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. He died Oct. 23 in Rolling Fork, Miss.