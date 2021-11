A Vicksburg teenager was reported missing by the Vicksburg Police Department on Saturday morning.

Izable Scallions, 15, was last seen Friday, Nov. 12, at Vicksburg High School. She was wearing a brown sweater and blue jeans, with white tennis shoes. She also wears glasses and has a nose piercing.

If anyone knows Scallions’ whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.