Church of the Holy Trinity holding traditional turkey dinner

Turkey with the trimmings will be on the menu Thursday when the Church of the Holy Trinity holds its annual turkey dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It will be takeout only,” said dinner chairman Logan Peay. “We’re asking people to turn on to South Street from Monroe Street and you’ll just pull up along the side (of the church). Someone will ask for your name and your tickets and how many meals you’ve got, and then you pull up and they’ll hand them to you. People can start picking up dinners at 10:30.”

The dinner consists of turkey, cornbread dressing, green beans, cranberry salad, a roll and dessert. The food will be prepared at the church on different days and the meal will be assembled the day of the dinner.

Peay said a bake sale will be held in conjunction with the dinner, adding, “you order ahead of time, and we’ll have your bake sale items with your meal when you drive through to pick up your meal.”

Tickets for the dinner are $12 per meal and are available online through the church’s website, www.churchoftheholytrinity.org, the church office or at Peterson’s on Washington Street.

The dinner is a 117-year-old tradition at Holy Trinity that dates back to the early 1900s.

According to the church’s history, Holy Trinity’s first turkey dinner was on Nov. 23, 1904, and included a bazaar at the volunteer Sothron’s armory.

The menu for the first dinner was oyster stew, turkey sandwiches and chocolate Russe. A special item sold at the bazaar was Christmas dolls.

The 1904 turkey dinner was not the church’s first fundraiser.

In 1869, when Holy Trinity was founded, the church women held a three-day fair in December at a location called Harmonia Hall in the downtown area and raised more than $2,500 for the church.