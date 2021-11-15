Mary Jane Ray Geldmacher, 63, of Naperville, Ill., passed away on Nov. 5 at Baton Rouge, La., General Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Jane was born in Vicksburg, on Dec. 17, 1957, to Robert James Ray, Sr., and Virginia Fidelis Daley Ray. Jane graduated in 1975 from St. Aloysius High School and attended Hinds Community College for two years. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1979 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Legal Studies, concentrating on paralegalism.

Jane was a devoted mother and grandmother, and she had many close friendships throughout her life.

Jane is survived by her children, Stephanie Marie Geldmacher and Bradley Paul Geldmacher, and her granddaughter, Emery (“Em”) Rose Wagner. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert James (“Jimmy”) Ray, Jr. and Lloyd David Ray (Theresa), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

An interment service for immediate family members was held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg on Wednesday, Nov. 10. A celebration of Jane’s life for her extended family and her many friends is tentatively scheduled for early 2022 and will be announced later.