Thomas Allen Beard

Thomas (Tommy) Allen Beard, age 85, left this life, surrounded by his family, on Nov. 12 in Ocean Springs, Miss., to join his dearly loved wife, Thelma Mae Beard, in heaven. Tommy was born Nov. 11, 1936, in Jefferson County, Miss., one of eight children born to Inez Klar Beard and Thomas (Fitz) Beard. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jacob Calvin (JC) Beard, Luther (Bud) Beard, and Jack Beard; and sisters, Thelma Lujan, Lillian Beard, and Minnie Abbott. He is survived by his brother William (Billy) Beard.

Tommy and Thelma created a loving family of six children. He was preceded in death by their oldest daughter, Holly Mae Burrow (Lee). He is survived by Thomas Beard (Nancy), Yvette Beard Dimmette (Joel), Mike Dent (Elaine), Laura Elaine Dent, and Hayden Dent (Sandy). He leaves behind nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and nephews and nieces, including Tom Beard (Chris) and Elizabeth Friar.

Tommy graduated from Union Church H.S. in 1954. Having grown up during the depression and experiencing severe hardships as a child, he was determined to make a good life for his family and he did. In 1997 he retired from Kansas City Southern Railroad, where he was a railroad machinist for 40 years. For many years during this time, he was also a paper carrier for the Vicksburg Evening Post. Tommy was a great handyman, able to repair and build almost anything, and always happy to help his children with building projects and gardening, especially after his retirement.

Tommy and Thelma enjoyed traveling and took many adventures together during their retirement. They shared a deep devotion to each other and during the last two years of their 48 years of marriage, Tommy lovingly took care of her at their home during a long illness which led to her passing on Dec. 14, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home in Port Gibson, Miss., on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. A gravesite service will follow at Shelton Cemetery in Copiah County, Miss., at 2:30 p.m. with Reverend Matthew Emfinger officiating.