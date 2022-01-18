Vicksburg woman reported missing since December 22

Published 7:37 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman missing for nearly a month.

According to information from the VPD, Donna Netterville was last seen in the Speed Street area on Dec. 22, 2021.

Netterville is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and “medium build,” according to VPD.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Those with information about Netterville’s whereabouts are asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 and reference Case #22-258.

More News

Vicksburg historian Nancy Bell named 2021 Landy Teller Award recipient

WEIRD WEATHER: Why it’s happening and how to stay healthy when temperatures fluctuate

City of Vicksburg to help residents get free at-home COVID tests

Vicksburg MLK memorial focuses on King’s words, music to convey civil rights message

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Will you order free COVID-19 tests from the federal government?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...