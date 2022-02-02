Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation Receives Mississippi Arts Commission COVID Relief Grant

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation (SCHF) of Vicksburg has been awarded an $11,500 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) made possible through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) distributed by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

“The state’s arts community has displayed such resiliency during tumultuous times, and we are very pleased to provide emergency support to help these worthy organizations,” said Sarah Story, executive director of MAC. “These funds will help organizations recover from the past year and build upon their successes for the future.”

“The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation is so appreciative of these funds that help in our recovery and our plans for the future,” said Stacey Mahoney, executive director of SCHF. “We are very thankful for our Mississippi Senators and Congressmen for their support of the American Rescue Plan and the National Endowment for the Arts for awarding these funds to Mississippi’s arts institutions.”

