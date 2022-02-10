Vikings, Lady Vikes advance to Class 6A basketball tournament

In a do-or-die situation, Warren Central did.

Twice.

Both of Warren Central’s basketball teams avoided elimination and advanced to the MHSAA Class 6A state tournament by winning their consolation games in the Region 5-6A tournament on Thursday night.

The Lady Vikes beat Terry 46-31 in the girls’ tournament, and the boys defeated Pearl 48-38.

Zy Segrest led the Lady Vikes with 14 points and eight rebounds, Jae’la Smith scored 11 points, and Ta’Miya Sims had eight points and four assists. Alaila Bracey also scored seven points.

Warren Central (15-12) built a 14-point lead in the first half and closed the game on an 8-2 run.

The reward for the Lady Vikes is a road trip to the second-place team from Region 6-6A — either Meridian or Oak Grove — on Monday night. Meridian and Oak Grove play their tournament championship game on Friday.

Warren Central’s boys’, meanwhile, will travel to face either Brandon or Petal on Tuesday, after defeating Pearl (6-17) for the third time this season.

Taylor Mitchell led the Vikings (8-15) with 14 points, Gaylon Turner had 10, and DeCorey Knight seven. Warren Central built a 24-13 lead by halftime and managed to keep Pearl at bay in the second half.