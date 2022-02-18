Warren County Land Records Feb. 7 to Feb. 14

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period February 7 to February 14.

Warranty Deeds

* Mary Margaret Uzzle to Emily Adcock, Lot 13, Southall Forest No. 2.

* Joan Hennessey Koestler to Sylvia Anderson and Daisy Anderson, Lot 7 and Part of Lot 8, Glenwood.

* Michael L. Cappaert, Daniel R. Cappaert, Maxine L. Cappaert Bagby, Kappi Saget Jeffers and Korri Saget to Cappaert Enterprises, Part of Section 37, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Ricardo Villanueva and Graciela Alice Breece-Rodriguez to Deangelo Ladaya Grant, Part of Lot 51, Union Bank.

* Yong F. Liu to Lavette Renee Burnham, Block 3, Lot 7, Hillcrest No. 2.

* Cappaert Enterprises to City of Vicksburg Mayor and Alderman, Part of Section 37, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* John Earl Carroll, Carlette Cooper, Heather Wallace Carroll, John David Cooper, David Cooper and Julie S. Cooper to Shelton McCaa Headley, Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 9, Township 14 North, Range 2 East.

* James M. Dahihauser to Sydney William Johnston and Allyson Lynn Johnston, Lot 31 and ADJ Tract, Brookwood Place, Part II.

* Ronnie Gibson to Reanna Sophia Zyla and Charles William Wallace, Block 3, Lot 17, Harrisburg.

* Ronnie L. Gibson to Reanna Sophia Zyla, Block 3, Part of Lot 16 and Lot 17, Harrisburg.

* Carl Sims to Anthony Andre Harris, Part of Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* John W. Hunter Jr. to Gray Harris, Part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Lot 29, Martin Durner-Marcus Subdivision.

* L & L Lee Investments LLC to Tommie Lee Hubbard, Lot L-28, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part D.

* Alan Jay Kelly and Ashley Elizabeth Kelley Tankesly to Tammy Kelly Lawrence and Tammy K. (AKA) Wroten, Lot 28, Shenandoah Valley No. 2.

* Robert H. Stevens and Maria T. Stevens to Willie Hugh Wright Jr. and Rhonda Bounds Wright, Lot 13, Parkside Land Co.

* Wendy Thompson to George H. Vankirk, Lot 4, Katieville.

* George H. Vankirk to Karthik Yeruva and Mary Sandana Tumma, Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 8, Haleys Point.

Deeds of Trust

* Sylvia Anderson and Daisy Anderson to Bank of England, Lot 7 and Part of Lot 8, Glenwood.

* Lavette Renee Burnham to Cadence Bank, Block 3, Lot 7, Hillcrest No. 2.

* Sydney William Johnston III and Allyson Lynn Johnston to Cadence Bank, Lot 31 and ADJ Tract, Brookwood Place, Part II.

* Roy Kent Campbell and Gail J. Campell to Riverhills Bank, Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Madison Carpenter, Madison Miyo (AKA) Henning and Seth Michael Carpenter to PennyMac Loan Service LLC, Lot 15, Glenwood.

* Karthik Yeruva and Mary Sandana Tumma to Community Bank of Mississippi, Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 8, Haleys Point.

* Robert R. Pantin Sr. and Sheilah H. Pantin to The Federal Saving Bank, Lot 8, Chapel Hill Subdivision.

* Nancy L. Robinson to Fidelity Bank, Part of Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Reanna Sophia Zyla and Charles William Wallace to Ronnie Gibson, Block 3, Part of Lot 17, Harrisburg.

* Deangelo Ladaya Grant to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 51, Union Bank.

* Kenneth Jackson to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Lot 20, Audubon Hills.

*Shantell W. Simmons to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Block 2, Part of Lot 30 and Part of Lot 31 Y, National Park Addition.

* Tommie Lee Hubbard to Open Mortgage LLC, Lot L-28, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part D.

* Amy Ethridge McNeal and Tyler Seth McNeal to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Lots 21-A and Lot 22, Broadmoor Subdivision.

* Laura T. Kaufman to Riverhills Bank, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

* Tammy Kelly Lawrence to United Mississippi Bank, Lot 28, Shenandoah Valley No. 2.

*Jason McKenna and Susan McKenna to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 50 and Part of Lot 51, Camelot Estates No. 5.

* John C. Moss and Linda L. Moss to Riverhills Bank, Lot 12, White Oak.

* Jimmy Sweet and Cora Sweet to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Lot 16, Fairways Subdivision Part 9.

* Stacey H. Smith and Carrollton W. Smith Jr. to Riverhills Bank, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 48, Brookwood Place Part 3.

* Willie Hugh Wright Jr. and Rhonda Bounds Wright to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 13, Parkside Land Co.

* George H. Vankirk to USAA Federal Savings Bank, Block 5, Lot 4, Katieville.

Marriage Licenses

* Kerry A. Flowers, 43, Mississippi, to Angel L. Straughter, 45, Mississippi.

* Keith Earl Wilson, 36, Mississippi, to Erin Denise Jackson, 30, Mississippi.

*John Roy Sessum, 36, Mississippi, to Nancy Leigh Robinson, 40, Mississippi.

* Ronald Lee Allen, 40, Vicksburg, to Donmica Nacole Felix, 39, Vicksburg.

* James Cody Gill, 23, Mississippi, to Haley Renne Lewis, 22, Mississippi.