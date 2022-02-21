Ricky Russell Lowery passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19 at his home in Vicksburg surrounded by his family. Lowery was born Aug. 13, 1952, near Lake Whittington in Benoit, Miss. Lowery lived his entire life in Vicksburg, but he traveled the world. His love of the outdoors took him to Africa, Costa Rica, British Columbia, and many places within the United States. His family and friends called him “The Legend” because of his larger-than-life personality. Lowery never met a stranger and was loved by so many. He was 69 years old at the time of his passing.

Lowery attended school at Jett, Culkin Academy and Warren Central in Vicksburg. He loved playing sports during his school years. His favorite sports were baseball, for which he played pitcher and shortstop, and later, he enjoyed playing tennis. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing, both freshwater and saltwater. He spent most of his summer months fishing out from Orange Beach, Ala. He also loved spending time on his land in Oak Ridge disking roads, building ponds, and trimming and planting trees. Lowery’s most cherished time was spent with his grandkids, fishing, hunting and attending the activities they were involved in, such as school sports and pageants. Lowery was an active member of the First Baptist Church.

Lowery worked summers for his Dad at Patton Tully Transportation and on the MV “Rosa” which was built by his Dad and named after his mother Rosa. The MV Rosa was used to transport the concrete buckets and crew members out to the I-20 bridge piers during its construction. He also worked at International Paper until 1980 and this is when he and his father, Odis Franklin Lowery Sr., established Ricky’s Welding and Machine Shop.

Lowery is preceded in death by his father, Odis Franklin Lowery Sr.; his mother, Rosa Bell Mackey Lowery; and his brother, Odis “Pud” Franklin Lowery Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah Sue Meacham Lowery of Vicksburg; his daughter, Minnie Michelle Lowery Cole and her husband, Joshua Cleveland Cole; two grandchildren, McKenzie Susanne Cole and Caden Cleveland Cole; and one sister, Mary “Dean” Lowery Hampton of Vicksburg.

Special thanks to Dr. Lee Nichols, Dr. Sam Pierce and to his special caregivers, Queen Rogers, Carolyn Barnes, Hattie Felix, Jackie Wolfe and Phelshia Coffie.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Matt Buckles officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb 21 at Glenwood Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Terry Guynes, Chris Bell, Mike McGuffie, Tony Kolb, Barry Marble, Sidney Meacham, Ken Meacham, Kevin Meacham and John Elfer.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dan Daily, Ronnie Andrews, Dan Waring, Bobby Bailess, Jerry Hoseman, John Storey, Leon Pugh, Todd Boolos, Bobby Amborn, Joe Botallio, Raymond Baker, Jack Goodson and his fishing buddies from Orange Beach, Ala.

Donations may be made in honor of Ricky Lowery to the First Baptist Church of Vicksburg and the Vicksburg Catholic School.